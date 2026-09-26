Hardik Pandya’s comeback delayed again! Fresh injury rules star all-rounder out of NZ T20Is, Australia A series

Hardik Pandya has suffered another injury setback, with a fresh right-leg injury ruling him out of India’s upcoming New Zealand series. The all-rounder’s comeback has hit another roadblock after scans revealed the latest issue, raising fresh concerns over his return.

Hardik has not played competitive cricket since the final week of IPL 2026. (Courtesy: X/@cricbuzz)

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's attempt to make his playing comeback has encountered another setback, effectively eliminating him from the upcoming white-ball series in New Zealand.

Hardik hasn't featured in competitive cricket since the closing stages of IPL 2026. He was slated to make his return for India A during the forthcoming One Day series versus Australia A, commencing October 6, with his 'Return To Play' timeline established for September 20.

"Unfortunately, Hardik's most recent scan findings have identified a right shin injury. Medical professionals have prescribed complete rest spanning two weeks. Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who heads BCCI's medical division, has reviewed his scans and upon his arrival from Japan, will conduct a comprehensive evaluation to determine his rehabilitation timeline," disclosed a BCCI insider familiar with Centre of Excellence matters to PTI, speaking anonymously.

This injury eliminates his participation in the India A series and effectively closes the door on any comeback opportunity for the New Zealand tour, featuring five T20Is beginning October 22.

This situation emerges shortly after PTI disclosed that certain BCCI leadership members advocated for Hardik's inclusion in the West Indies ODI series, though the selection committee disagreed.

Friday's coverage additionally noted that the BCCI sought Hardik for the Asian Games roster and had even requested his travel document for visa procedures.

Hardik experienced sharp discomfort near his knee during fielding practice immediately preceding the Afghanistan T20 series launch, prompting him to step back and opt for recuperation. However, the discomfort returned just as he was preparing to receive clearance for his comeback.

With the New Zealand series now off the table, Pandya must anticipate the Zimbabwe ODIs for a potential return, or alternatively demonstrate his readiness through the Vijay Hazare Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Also read| Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill suffers injury scare ahead of 1st IND vs WI ODI