Hardik Pandya reveals the reason behind not sending Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings in the 1st T20I against Ireland

Hardik Pandya on Ruturaj Gaikwad

India skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that he didn't want to risk sending out Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings in the first T20 against Ireland as he picked up a calf niggle in the first half of the game. India chased down a 109-run target with relative ease in the rain-curtailed T20 against hosts Ireland on Sunday night.

But at the halfway stage instead of regular opener Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda walked out to open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan. "Rutu had a niggle in his calf," Pandya said at the post-match press conference.

"We had the choice of taking a risk and sending him in (to open), but I was not okay with it. A player's well-being is more important, and (I thought)we'll be able to manage what happens in the match."

Hooda, who was playing his fourth T20I for India, ended up top-scoring for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on 47 off 29. "It was quite simple after that, there wasn't much of a decision to make; whatever our (batting-order) numbers were, we all went up one spot, and it wasn't a big headache. We wanted to make sure we weren't taking any chances with Rutu."

Hardik Pandya also opened up on Umran Malik's forgettable debut. The 22-year-old just bowled one over in which he gave away 14 runs, including a four and six.

"Umran was kept back after I had a chat with him, he's more comfortable with the older ball and they batted fantastically. So, hope he gets an opportunity.

"When you play for India for the first time, and the journey he has taken, it's important to give such a bowler and such a talent time. Malik was named in the Indian squad after a breakthrough IPL season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Whether it was a good day or a bad day is irrelevant. For him, just to play for India is itself a very big thing, and that is something which I'm very happy for, (irrespective) of how the result went, good or bad, it's okay.

"It's part and parcel of the game, but at the same point of time, from here he'll only get better, the more matches he plays, and it's a big thing for him to play for India, for anyone to play for India. "I want to let him enjoy this moment because it doesn't come every time. A debut happens only once," Pandya added.