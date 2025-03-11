In a recent video shared by BCCI, the Indian all-rounder opened up about his next goal after clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. If you are thinking that his next target is the upcoming edition of India Premier League (IPL), then think again.

Hardik Pandya, after lifting the coveted ICC Champions Trophy 2025, has now shifted his goal toward the next objective. Pandya, who was also part of the 2024 T20 World Cup winning squad, performed well in the recently concluded Champions Trophy. After the Final game of CT2025, Pandya talked about the defeat Team India faced in the 2017 edition's final match against Pakistan where he got run out batting with Ravindra Jadeja and said that he now wants five to six more ICC trophies. It means that the Indian all-rounder is now more and more hungry for ICC trophies. Check out what he said.

Hardik Pandya's next goal

In a video shared by BCCI, Hardik Pandya spoke about his next goal in his professional life, and said, ''In 2017, the work was left. I could not finish the job back then, and I am very, very glad that tonight is the night where I can say I am a champion's trophy winner. That sounds good. I think for me; this has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say it when we won in 2024: That is not done. I still need 5-6 more trophies. I am thrilled that one more is added."

Hardik also explained that he wants his team to win in any situation. It doesn't matter where he performs; he wants the best for his team. "The most important thing in my life and my cricketing journey is always how I can make sure my team can win, and it is very satisfying very calming pleased moment for me every time I step on the field somehow even if I don't contribute my team win I think that's the most beautiful feeling I have," he added.

Hardik praised his teammates and praised the class every player showed throughout the ICC tournament. Pandya credited the team's self-belief and skillset for their victory against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, emphasising that it was a complete team effort.

(With ANI inputs)