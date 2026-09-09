Hardik Pandya returns as BCCI announces India A squads for Australia A series; Sai Sudharsan named vice-captain

The BCCI has announced India's A squads for the upcoming Australia A series, with Hardik Pandya making his return and Sai Sudharsan featuring in both squads. Pandya's inclusion is subject to fitness clearance, while Sudharsan will take on a key role in the multi-day team.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is on track to return to the field after a five-month absence. The selectors have named him in the India A squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia A in Puducherry next month. While Ruturaj Gaikwad steps in as captain for the 50-over team, Pandya’s participation hinges on a fitness test. The three-match series starts October 6, but his involvement isn’t guaranteed yet.

Pandya isn’t traveling with India’s main squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, kicking off in Thiruvananthapuram in September 2027, as he’s committed to India A. India will also take on the Windies in five T20Is between October 6 and October 17.

Leadership roles for Gaikwad and Padikkal

For the two four-day games against Australia A, Devdutt Padikkal takes the helm. He’s coming off a strong performance in Sri Lanka, where he smashed two centuries batting at No. 3. Right now, he’s playing for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai.

The selectors have called up several talents from the last domestic season and the 2026 IPL, since many frontrunners will be busy with India’s Asian Games campaign. Plus, the Irani Cup between J&K and a Rest of India team begins October 1 in Srinagar — overlapping with the Australia A series’ red-ball matches.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has selected the India A squad for the upcoming home series against Australia A, comprising two multi-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry," BCCI wrote in their official statement.

India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*

India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur

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