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Hardik Pandya poses with BSF Jawans in viral photo amid injury rehab at BCCI Centre of Excellence

Hardik Pandya's interaction with BSF jawans has gone viral on social media as the India all-rounder continues his recovery at the BCCI Centre. Pandya was seen sporting a bald look while meeting the security personnel, with fans reacting to the heartwarming moment.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 02:25 PM IST

Hardik Pandya poses with BSF Jawans in viral photo amid injury rehab at BCCI Centre of Excellence
Hardik Pandya in his bald avatar posing with BSF jawans (Credit: X)
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Hardik Pandya’s back in the spotlight but this time it’s not because of his on-field heroics or the constant chatter about his future in the IPL. On Friday, a new photo of him alongside Border Security Force personnel started circulating all over social media and fans didn’t miss a thing—especially his completely shaved head. In the shot, Hardik grins easily surrounded by uniformed jawans who look just as pleased to be there.

This unexpected appearance comes at a pretty crucial point for Hardik. He hasn’t set foot on the field since IPL 2026 wrapped up, and between injury setbacks and ongoing rumors about where he’ll land next in the league, people haven’t stopped talking about him. His new look only ramped up the buzz online.

Posing for the camera, he looks comfortable and at ease among the BSF jawans. Everyone lined up for a group shot with the cricketer, who swapped his usual stylish hair for a clean-shaven head and a laid-back outfit—a sharp turn from his usual style.

For fans, it was a rare chance to see Hardik away from cricket. The photo drew lots of positive reactions, with many appreciating that he took time to connect with national security forces. Others couldn’t get over just how dramatic his transformation was.

It turns out this isn’t the first time Hardik showed off his bald look. About a month ago, he visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, joined by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. There, he followed a tradition many devotees observe: offering their hair as an act of faith and gratitude. Pandya hasn’t said anything about why he shaved his head, so fans are just connecting the dots.

On the rehab front, not much has changed—Hardik is still out of action, grappling with fitness issues that have kept creeping up in recent seasons. Getting his body right is priority number one. To accelerate his comeback, he’s now in Bengaluru at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, following a tight rehab program. Trainers are keeping a close eye on him, focusing on conditioning and his bowling workload, and the goal is clear: get fully fit before returning to international cricket.

Meanwhile, the trade rumors aren’t letting up. Word’s out that Hardik might be open to exploring options beyond the Mumbai Indians, with teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders popping up in the conversation. Still, those deals aren’t happening overnight. Team officials are taking their time, waiting until Mumbai finishes their review of last season before making any big decisions on trades.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV and online?

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