Picked as batter, not all-rounder: Hardik Pandya opens up on criticism he faced during T20 World Cup

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is surely something Indian fans would not want to remember as their side lost to Pakistan and New Zealand, which had already shown them the way out of the tournament.

However, the fans were more displeased with Hardik Pandya's performance. The all-rounder faced a lot of criticism due to his inability to bowl, however, he has now opened up and said he was selected in the squad as a batter. He also added that he had bowled in a match where he wasn’t supposed to. He stated that he felt the entire blame of the team's failure was panned on him.

It must be noted that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma had stated that Pandya was picked as an all-rounder and will bowl his quota of four overs regularly.

"The position we were in at the World Cup, I felt everything was thrown at me. I was selected in the squad as a batter. I worked hard to bowl in the 1st game, but I couldn’t. I did bowl in the 2nd one even when I wasn’t supposed to," Pandya said Backstage with Boria.

Since the World Cup, Pandya has been out of action, but he is now determined to make a full-fledged comeback as an all-rounder.

"I want to play as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don't know but my preparations are all about playing as an all-rounder. I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually, the time will say what happens," he added.

The new IPL franchise Ahmedabad's team skipper also said he is keen to feature in the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year in Australia.

"My main aim is to be at my peak when the World Cup happens. All my training, planning, preparation is keeping the World Cup in mind. I want to win the World Cup for the country. It will make me really happy and proud. It is like an obsession with me," Hardik was quoted as saying according to Economic Times.