Hardik Pandya on cusp of achieving major T20I milestone in Super 4 match against Bangladesh, set to become...

The Indian all-rounder is all set to script his name in the history books when he enters the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday to face Bangladesh in the second Super 4 match. Know more about the milestone below.

Hardik Pandya, India's star all-rounder, is just three wickets away from achieving a major T20I milestone, etching his name in the history books. If Pandya manages to pick up three wickets in the upcoming Super 4 match against Bangladesh, he will have 100 wickets in his kitty and become only the second Indian player to achieve this feat. India is set to lock horns with Bangladesh in their next fixture in the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday.

Currently, Hardik Pandya is India's second leading wicket taker in the format with 97 wickets in 118 matches at an average of 26.63, including three 4-wicket hauls. Arshdeep Singh sits at the top of the charts, who touched the 100-wicket mark recently in a group stage match against Oman.

Coming back to Pandya, he has so far taken three wickets in four games of the Asia Cup 2025. In the previous Super 4 match against arch-rivals Pakistan, he scalped 1 wicket in three overs, leaking 29 runs.

Afghanistan's skipper Rashid Khan is the leading wicket taker in T20Is with 173 dismissals in 103 matches at an average of 13.93, including eight 4-wicket hauls and two 5-wicket hauls.

Team India in Asia Cup 2025

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side are currently the only team in the Asia Cup 2025 that is unbeaten and have won all four of its games. In the first Super 4 match, India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets with 7 balls to spare. In the next match, India will face Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, and Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. The final of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28.