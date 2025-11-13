Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?

Hardik Pandya has obeyed the BCCI’s directive by returning to domestic cricket but the big question remains: will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also agree to follow the same rule? Their continued absence has sparked a major debate about fairness, accountability and selection standards in Indian cricket.

As discussions intensify regarding the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in One Day Internationals (ODIs), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly set a requirement for the experienced players to participate in domestic cricket if they wish to be considered for the national team. With both having retired from Test and T20 formats, Rohit and Kohli are currently only active in the 50-over game. Consequently, their match fitness has become a significant topic of conversation. As the selection for the South Africa ODI series approaches, the possibility of the two participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has gained momentum.

Hardik Pandya fulfils BCCI mandate

Hardik Pandya has responded to the board's directive, expressing his willingness to return to action through the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda, while Rohit has yet to make a final decision. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has not taken any steps towards domestic involvement and is currently in London with his family.

Hardik's return comes after several weeks of rigorous rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The staff at the facility believe he is nearing full match fitness following a prolonged recovery period. If all goes well, he could take the field for Baroda's opening match on November 26 in Hyderabad. Should he require a few additional days, he is still anticipated to play in the tournament's second fixture. His absence has been due to a quadricep injury sustained during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka.

This injury not only sidelined him from the final against Pakistan but also excluded him from the limited overs series in Australia. Since then, he has concentrated on enhancing his strength, mobility, and conditioning to prepare for the demands of high-intensity cricket.

Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma agree to play domestic cricket?

Former India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has yet to notify the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) regarding his involvement in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for the 2025-26 season. The experienced opener, who has stepped back from Test and T20I formats alongside Virat Kohli, was previously encouraged by the BCCI to participate in domestic 50-over matches if he intends to keep representing India in this format.

However, contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Rohit had confirmed his availability to Mumbai Cricket, a senior MCA official informed PTI that no official communication has been received from Rohit. "As far as I know, there has been no communication," the official remarked.

Both Rohit and Kohli are absent from India A’s upcoming series, which coincidentally kicks off today. The team, led by Tilak Varma, is set to compete against South Africa A in a three-match series. Nevertheless, Rohit and Kohli are expected to participate in India’s three-match one-day international series against the Proteas, commencing on November 30.

While previous reports indicated that Rohit was willing to play for Mumbai, there has been no official confirmation as of yet. Kohli’s status for Delhi remains uncertain. The knockout stages of the competition will take place at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Also read| End of road for Mohammed Shami? Shubman Gill makes massive statement ahead of South Africa series