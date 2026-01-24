FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Hardik Pandya, Murali Karthik involved in heated exchange during IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, video goes viral

Tempers flared ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand as Hardik Pandya was seen in a heated exchange with commentator Murali Karthik. The viral video has sparked massive debate across social media, with fans demanding clarity on the incident.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Hardik Pandya, Murali Karthik involved in heated exchange during IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former cricketer Murali Karthik were reportedly engaged in a heated exchange prior to the second T20I between India and New Zealand in Raipur on Friday, January 23, 2026. Speculation arose after a video surfaced showing Pandya and Karthik in a tense discussion. The footage depicted Hardik Pandya arriving at the ground before the match and being welcomed by Murali Karthik. Although both players shook hands, Hardik appeared visibly displeased about something and exchanged a few words with Karthik.

The former spinner seemed to be trying to explain his perspective, but Hardik continued to express his frustration. However, the specific details of the disagreement between Hardik and Karthik remain unknown. This incident became a hot topic among fans during the match.

How Did Hardik Pandya Perform In The 2nd T20I?

Hardik Pandya had a satisfactory performance in the second T20I. Although he did not get an opportunity to bat, he bowled three overs and took one wicket for 25 runs, which is impressive considering New Zealand amassed a hefty 208 runs in their 20 overs. In the first T20I, Hardik had scored 25 runs off 16 balls. He has missed several matches for India recently due to injury, and his return has strengthened the team.

India Maintains Its Winning Streak

In the meantime, India successfully chased down the target of 209 in just the 16th over, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The standout performers in the chase were Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 76 and 82 not out respectively, leading India to a thrilling victory. With Tilak Varma sidelined due to injury, Ishan Kishan's runs are a welcome boost for India. Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav, who had a lackluster 2025, has kicked off 2026 with a bang, which is fantastic news for Indian cricket fans, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan put together 122 runs in just 48 balls for the third wicket, and the captain praised the left-hander for his performance.

Also read| 'Desperate attempt to...': Woman apologises to Rohit Sharma after hand-grab incident, seeks help from him and Virat Kohli

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.

