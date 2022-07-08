Hardik Pandya's maiden half-century powers Indian team to set a target of 199 against England in the 1st T20I

Hardik Pandya

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for the Indian team and they got off to a flying start by adding 29 runs inside the first three overs but the English off-spinner Moeen Ali got two quick wickets in his consecutive overs to put some brakes to the Indian 1st innings.

Moeen Ali took the all-important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan but Deepak Hooda, who was named as player of the series in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland came to all guns blazing and was equally supported well by Suryakumar Yadav.

Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a partnership of 43 runs and Deepak Hooda perished after scoring quickfire 33 off 17 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya scored at a brisk rate and brought up his maiden T20I half-century off 30 deliveries. At 178/5, India would have eyed 210-220 with Hardik and DK at the crease.

But the England pacers pulled things back in the last three overs as they conceded just 20 runs and picked three wickets in the process. Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England with excellent bowling figures of 2/23 off his four overs.

With Hardik Pandya's maiden half-century in the T20Is, the Indian team was able to set a target of 199 runs against England in the 1st T20I. Now, it will be over to the Indian bowlers, especially Arshdeen Singh who is making his T20I debut to defend this total and mark his name in the Indian squad.