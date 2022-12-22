Search icon
Hardik Pandya likely to take over T20, ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma: Reports

Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to take over T20 and ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma with BCCI mulling over the issue for a while now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set for a bumper promotion as he is in line to take over white-ball captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the near future. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been mulling over the issue for a while now, ever since India's exit in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. 

Pandya, who is fit again and firing on all cylinders led Gujarat Titans (GT) to their inaugural IPL title in their maiden season in the cash-rich league, thus, prompting his name into the minds of BCCI top brass. 

As per IANS, who quoted a report in India Today, BCCI officials have discussed the plan going forward with Pandya, who has requested some time to respond. If he gives the green light, then the all-rounder will replace Rohit as India's captain in ODI and T20 cricket. 

"A decisive call will only be taken after consultation with the new senior selection committee after it is formed. The BCCI has this plan and has discussed it with him. The all-rounder has asked for some days to respond. Let's see what he thinks of it. No decision has been taken regards with this but yes the officials (BCCI) are in the thought process to give him the captaincy of white-ball cricket. Let's see how things go further," it said.

With Rohit nearing the twilight of his career, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were being groomed as future captains, former Chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma had said. 

Rahul has been leading the Indian team in Rohit's absence in Bangladesh, with the 'Hitman' currently out injured with a thumb issue. 

Rohit Sharma led India at the T20 World Cup, a year after the Virat Kohli-led side crashed out in the Super 12 stage. India managed to go past the Super 12 stage in Australia but they were hammered by England in a one-sided semi-final.

With inputs from IANS

