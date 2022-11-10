Headlines

Cricket

Hardik Pandya lights up Adelaide with sensational batting, wife Natasa’s reactions go viral

Hardik Pandya’s better half Natasa Stankovic in the Adelaide Oval stadium watching his memorable semi-final innings against England.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup semi-final: All-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as the star of India’s semi-final innings, making a 29-ball fifty and showing once again why he is so lethal. The power-hitter played a sensational knock smashing five maximums and four 4s in a memorable 63. As Pandya batted, Twitter erupted with snapshots and posts about the reactions of his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Pandya’s better half Natasa Stankovic in the Adelaide Oval stadium watching his memorable innings. She gave cheers for his phenomenal shots and expressed shock on the misses. From her expressive celebration when he reached 50 to her shock when he got out hit-wicket on the last ball of the innings, snaps of Natasa’s reactions surfaced only.

 

 

When Hardik got hit wicket as he hit the final ball for a boundary, Natasa appeared to say 'it's okay'. A fan shared the video on Twitter.

 

 

 

Pandya scored 63 off 33 balls helping India to a respectable total of 168. Virat Kohli also continued his form. He scored yet another fifty but got dismissed on the very next ball. Earlier, Indian opener KL Rahul lost his wicket for just 5 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma never took off and departed for 27 from 29 balls. Dangerman Suryakumar Yadav was the next to go for 14 from 10 balls. Veteran bowler Chris Jordan again proved the top wicket taker for England with 3 wickets but went for 43 runs. Spinner Adil Rashid was economical with just 20 runs in his 4 overs and also picked up the key wicket of Suryakumar. 

Follow live updates from the match here: LIVE | IND vs ENG T20 World Cup cricket score: India defend 169-run target to enter final; latest updates

