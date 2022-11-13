Hardik Pandya led team India players leave for New Zealand to play T20I series

Hardik Pandya

The Indian cricket team left for New Zealand tour (IND vs NZ) on Saturday. Team India will play a 3-match T20 series against hosts New Zealand under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya after being out of the T20 World Cup. After the T20 series, an ODI series of the same number of matches will be played between the two teams.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India in the ODI series. Pandya along with Suryakumar Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant left for New Zealand directly from Adelaide airport.

Team India’s middle order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were seen sleeping on the floor with their heads on top of each other at Adelaide Airport.

After losing the T20 World Cup, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, opener KL Rahul, wicket-keeper and batsman Dinesh Karthik, spinner R Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and fast bowler Mohammed Shami are going to return home. Out of these, Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin will rarely be selected in T20 International cricket now. Not only this but the entire coaching staff of Team India will also be changed, as they have also been rested. VVS Laxman and Co will go to New Zealand.

India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain & Wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik.

India squad for New Zealand ODI series

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik.