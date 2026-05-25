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Hardik Pandya leaving Mumbai Indians to join CSK after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign? Cryptic ‘07:07’ Insta post sparks buzz

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Hardik Pandya leaving Mumbai Indians to join CSK after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign? Cryptic ‘07:07’ Insta post sparks buzz

Hardik Pandya is again making headlines even after his team, the Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026 campaign ended days ago. Check out the whole matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2026, 09:54 PM IST

Hardik Pandya leaving Mumbai Indians to join CSK after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign? Cryptic ‘07:07’ Insta post sparks buzz
Hardik Pandya is the current skipper of the Mumbai Indians (AI-Generated)
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Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines on social media after posting a cryptic '07:07' Story on Instagram. Soon after his post went viral online, netizens were quick enough to connect it with a possible connection with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, this is not the first time speculations around Pandya leaving MI as such reports even surfaced during the league stage of the IPL 2026 when his team was underperforming and lingering in the bottom ranks of the Points Table.

 

 

Fans link Hardik Pandya's post with MS Dhoni and CSK

 

Hardik Pandya's latest post on Instagram is being linked with MS Dhoni and CSK by his fans, as the MI skipper has been quite vocal about MSD's influence on his career.

 

Soon after reports around Pandya switching to CSK made headlines online, social media platforms got flooded with edited images of him in the yellow jersey. A few users also connected the dots, claiming that CSK might push Pandya as the new skipper of the franchise after Dhoni's eventual retirement from the IPL.

 

Mumbai Indians campaign in IPL 2026

 

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign ended with a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. In 14 league matches, MI finished 9th in the Points Table with just 8 points and four wins.

 

In the last five IPL seasons, MI managed to reach the Playoffs just twice and finished in the bottom half thrice. In 2022, MI finished 10th in the Points Table, while in the next season, in 2023, it finished in 4th position.

 

In IPL 2024, MI's campaign ended again in the 10th spot, while it bounced back again in the next season and finished at 4th spot in 2025.

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