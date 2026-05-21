Hardik Pandya lands in trouble after loss on captaincy return; penalised for outburst

Hardik Pandya’s return as Mumbai Indians captain ended on a disappointing note after the side suffered defeat, and he was also penalised for an angry on-field reaction. The incident reportedly involved abuse of sports equipment, adding further frustration to a tough outing for the MI captain.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons during the recent IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Frustrated after another wicketless spell, he lost his cool and slammed the bails off the stumps while heading back to his mark. The act didn’t go unnoticed — the match officials fined him 10% of his match fee and handed him one demerit point under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which covers abuse of cricket equipment and related fixtures. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 10th over as KKR were well on their way to chasing down 148, MI’s modest total. Hardik, still searching for form, gave away 13 runs in two overs without taking a wicket, and MI lost by four wickets with seven balls remaining.

People inside the dressing room know how much this season has weighed on Hardik. He came into the year under a harsh spotlight, especially since Mumbai Indians handed him the captaincy over local favorite Rohit Sharma. That decision has been dissected and debated endlessly, and every MI defeat only ramped up the pressure on Hardik’s shoulders.

Ironically, when back spasms kept him out for a stretch, the team found some of their best form, winning two out of three matches — a stat that hardly helps his cause. The one narrow loss during that spell, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, came down to literally the last ball. But as soon as he returned to the lineup, Mumbai stumbled again, losing another low-scoring contest with Hardik at the helm.

As things stand, the consequences for Hardik aren’t huge yet — he’s just picked up a single demerit point this time. But in the IPL, four or more demerit points can mean a one-match suspension, so it’s not something the franchise or an experienced pro like Hardik can ignore. He didn’t try to dodge responsibility for what happened, owning up to the charge and accepting the punishment as handed down by Match Referee Rajiv Seth. Hardik’s leadership has been questioned all season, and stuff like this only throws more fuel on the fire.

Honestly, it’s been a year to forget for the five-time champions. MI fans expect success, but this campaign has been anything but, with the team winning just four matches and bowing out of playoff contention early. There’s just one match left for Mumbai in this IPL, coming up on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals.

It doesn’t matter much for the standings, but pride’s still on the line. For Hardik, with the spotlight as intense as ever, how he carries himself in that last game may say as much as the scoreboard ever could. The pressure of captaincy in a stormy season — well, not everyone handles it perfectly. But people are watching to see if Hardik can turn things around, even if it’s just in spirit for now.

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