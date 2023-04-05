Hardik Pandya joins Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad in Sehri after Gujarat Titans victory over Delhi Capitals, photo goes viral

Photo via Rashid Khan's Instagram Account

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya led by example as he joined the franchise’s Afghanistan players by joining their Sehri after their second win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Gujarat Titans player Rashid Khan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday night and shared a photo with Noor Ahmad and an unnamed third person. Hardik Pandya could also be seen joining them for Sehri.

READ | IPL 2023: RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, IPL fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, pitch report

Rashid Khan captioned the photo saying, "SEHRIIII with skipper So nice of you to join us @hardikpandya93 @noor_lakanwal_15 @mightywillow @gujarat_titans."

Check out the photo here

DC lost their second match of the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans on Monday by 6 wickets. GT asked them to bat first and they managed to put up 162/8 on the board. This was the lowest total a team has scored while batting first in the IPL 2023.

Their failure in the second match was mostly a result of their batters failing to adapt to the conditions. While many expected the pitch to be slow, there was a good amount of swing in store for the fast bowlers and DC batters failed to anticipate it. GT players were the first to react to the conditions and this allowed them to dominate DC in both innings."

READ | Viral video: Mumbai cop's electric dance moves on Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's song impresses netizens, watch

Rashid Khan ended up with the figures of 3/31. Many expected Axar Patel to match his performance with the ball after playing a crucial knock with the bat (36), but he never got the opportunity to display his skills in the second innings.

Ricky Ponting's Delhi Capitals have had a miserable start to their IPL 2023 campaign. They have tried to defend and they have tried to chase, but at this point in time nothing seems to work for them.S ourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting will definitely pursue the best possible combination to secure their first victory in the IPL 2023. DC will face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at Barsapara Stadium.