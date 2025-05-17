Rohit Sharma has been garnering love and tribute from his fans and friends and teammates after a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was named after him. Check out what his teammates said on this achievement.

Rohit Sharma, who was honoured on Friday after a stand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium was named after him, is now receiving heartfelt tributes from his teammates. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) took to its official social media handles to share a video where everyone showered them with their wishes. India's T20 skipper and Mumbai Indians' top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav called it a 'proud moment'. ''What can I say about Rohit bhai? I'm really happy. When a currently performing cricketer has a stand to his name in the stadium, I think it's a very big achievement,'' he said.

India's premier fast bowler and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah echoed the sentiment. "Hi Rohit, I just wanted to wish you. Congratulations," Bumrah said in that video message. He added, "Having a stand after your name is a special feeling and yeah, best wishes for everything that lies ahead."

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who has shared the dressing. room with Rohit for years, added, "Congrats RO! It's a very, very big achievement to have your stand. You started your cricket journey here and eventually to have your name in the stand is an outstanding achievement. Lots of, lots of, lots of success to you and many, many congrats!"

Former Mumbai all-rounder and close friend Abhishek Nayar reminisced about their early days. "Back in 2011, sitting on your couch at Karma, I wouldn't have imagined that one day there will be a Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede. I'm waiting to come back to the Wankhede and seeing the Rohit Sharma stand and getting some free tickets," Nayar said.

India and Mumbai batter Shreyas lyer highlighted Rohit's impact on the next generation. "You definitely know that all youngsters have been looking up to you and you have been an inspiration to all of us. Overall, it's been great fun to play under you and I can proudly say that! was lucky enough to be part of your era, he said.

(With ANI inputs)