CRICKET
Rohit Sharma has been garnering love and tribute from his fans and friends and teammates after a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was named after him. Check out what his teammates said on this achievement.
Rohit Sharma, who was honoured on Friday after a stand at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium was named after him, is now receiving heartfelt tributes from his teammates. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) took to its official social media handles to share a video where everyone showered them with their wishes. India's T20 skipper and Mumbai Indians' top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav called it a 'proud moment'. ''What can I say about Rohit bhai? I'm really happy. When a currently performing cricketer has a stand to his name in the stadium, I think it's a very big achievement,'' he said.
India's premier fast bowler and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah echoed the sentiment. "Hi Rohit, I just wanted to wish you. Congratulations," Bumrah said in that video message. He added, "Having a stand after your name is a special feeling and yeah, best wishes for everything that lies ahead."
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who has shared the dressing. room with Rohit for years, added, "Congrats RO! It's a very, very big achievement to have your stand. You started your cricket journey here and eventually to have your name in the stand is an outstanding achievement. Lots of, lots of, lots of success to you and many, many congrats!"
Former Mumbai all-rounder and close friend Abhishek Nayar reminisced about their early days. "Back in 2011, sitting on your couch at Karma, I wouldn't have imagined that one day there will be a Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede. I'm waiting to come back to the Wankhede and seeing the Rohit Sharma stand and getting some free tickets," Nayar said.
India and Mumbai batter Shreyas lyer highlighted Rohit's impact on the next generation. "You definitely know that all youngsters have been looking up to you and you have been an inspiration to all of us. Overall, it's been great fun to play under you and I can proudly say that! was lucky enough to be part of your era, he said.
(With ANI inputs)
IPL 2025: Who will qualify for playoffs if RCB vs KKR match gets washed out due to rain in Bengaluru?
Meet actress whose first marriage lasted less than a year, fell madly in love with cricketer, became unwed mother at 30, had her second marriage at 49 with...
Another big blow to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, India to punish Islamabad by...
Watch: Fans can't keep calm as Jasprit Bumrah smashes big sixes ahead of IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals
Who is Jyoti Malhotra? Popular YouTuber arrested for spying for Pakistan, she visited Pakistan...
Home loan and Income tax: Which regime should you choose—old or new?
'This might finally be Virat Kohli's year': CSK legend backs RCB to finally clinch elusive IPL title
Viral video: Noida boys take injured dog to hospital on handcart, netizens say 'Its all about the upbringing'
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah praise Rohit Sharma after Wankhede Stand named in his honour
RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli nears historic IPL feat, set to join Shikhar Dhawan in elite milestone club
College student arrested in Haryana for allegedly spying for Pakistan Army, ISI during Indo-Pak conflict
Doctor lands in trouble for using PM's 'Khoon-paani' speech after Pahalgam massacre, check post here
Walking vs Running: Which burns more calories in 1 kilometer? Know weight loss hacks
IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport during RCB vs KKR match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Check Bengaluru weather forecast
Man in Bengaluru asks techie to fetch cigarette, he refuses, then THIS happened
US president Donald Trump again takes credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire: 'A bigger success than...'
Uorfi Javed dazzles in 3D rose dress that she had prepared for Cannes 2025
Meet woman, once India's highest paid actress, who was randomly asked if she had 'fight' with Amitabh Bachchan, then thrown out of film due to..., movie was..
SHOCKING! 32-year-old woman dies after taking tablet she got from medical store for...
Not Deepika Padukone, this actress to play Suhana Khan's mother in Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff-starrer King
Delivery box scam: How Amazon, Flipkart packages are being used to steal your money? Know here
As Albanian PM kneels to greet his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at EU summit, 'Melodi' memes surface yet again!
Raid 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film beats Salman Khan's Sikandar to become second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 after...
'Yeh kya hai?': Rohit Sharma loses cool, scolds brother for denting his car - Watch viral video
VIDEO: Albanian PM gets down on one knee, folds hands to greet Italy's Giorgia Meloni
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain showers in several parts of Delhi-NCR bring respite from heat
Meet actress whose father was killed by terrorists when she was 11, failed in 100 auditions, still became a star, worked with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, her name is..
Viral video shows foreign couple praising India's love for desi fruits, vegetables, netizens say 'we use everything economically', watch
Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes red carpet, slayed in self-designed mint green gown; know more about her look
Virat Kohli's 'No 18' Test jersey sales surge as fans plan to pay tribute to star India cricketer at Chinnaswamy during RCB vs KKR clash today, watch
Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning X review: 'James Bond who?' Tom Cruise's last death jump as Ethan Hunt leaves fans 'thrilled, amazed, emotional'
Meet Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani's father, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as..., his name is..
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'son', was once a top TV actor, now working as magician, calls it surivial for 'paapi paet', he is...
HBSE 10th Result 2025: Haryana Board Class 10 result declared; pass percentage stands at 92.49%
'Bigg Boss' for immigrants? Donald Trump's administration considering reality TV show to win US citizenship
'When national interest...': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on key role in centre's diplomatic outreach
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane share heartwarming hug before RCB vs KKR match | Watch viral video
HPBOSE 12th Board Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh class 12th results declared, 83.16% students pass
Meet actress who worked in over 40 films in 11 years, was linked to Underworld don, Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, is now..., her name is..
Meet flop daughter of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, wanted to be CA, was forced to become actress, quit acting in 6 years, she is..
This superstar's son was accidentally shot during film shoot, died 17 days before his wedding, film was..., his name is..
Neeraj Chopra said THIS after finishing 2nd at Doha Diamond League 2025
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's net worth: What is her profession and how much wealth does she have?
Full list: 7 MPs to lead India’s anti-terror global outreach after Operation Sindoor, Shashi Tharoor gets key role
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh could not stop tears during stand inaugural ceremony at Wankhede Stadium, video goes viral
Four Aamir Khan films, released between 1994 and 2009, were superhits, two emerged as cult classic, one became first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 200 crores, names are..
How bad is Delhi-NCR’s air quality? Why was GRAP-1 imposed and what are the measures?
Trade war escalates between China and US as Beijing imposes unexpected ban on export of THESE rare earth metals
After UPSC toppers Smita Sabharwal, Tina Dabi, Shakti Dubey, UPSC AIR 6 scorecard of Komal Punia goes viral on social media, she scored highest in...
Viral Video: At wedding, DJ plays 'Mubarak ho tumko ye shaadi tumhari,' then bride did THIS
Know which country has world's most powerful missile, it's price is..., it is made in...
'I was asked to pee for real': Shaitaan actress Janki Bodiwala makes shocking revelation, calls it 'something that no one...'
Weather Update: 13 states on alert as IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall till...; check state-wise forecast
Viral video shows how strawberry cake is made in Japan's factory, netizens say 'want to try one slice', watch
World Hypertension Day 2025: Know simple tips from top doctors to tackle high blood pressure
'You took on every bruise I brought home': Pulkit Samrat thanks wife Kriti Kharbanda, pens emotional note after wrapping debut web show Glory
Meet woman, who topped UPSC exam in first attempt while working full-time as RBI employee, her AIR was…, she is from…
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio to beat Sunil Mittal's Airtel to become worlds' 6th largest...
Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson is unhappy with SS Rajamouli's biopic on his grandfather, lauds Aamir-Rajkumar Hirani's efforts: 'I told him clearly..'
Donald Trump stresses help for Palestinians, says 'a lot of people are starving in Gaza'
Jacqueline Fernandez breaks silence on affect of Sukesh Chandrashekhar row on her parents: 'My mother was always...'
Viral video: Father-daughter duo singing 'Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke' is the cutest thing on internet today! WATCH
Chinese job ad with these ‘free’ perks sparks laughter online, netizens slam calling it ‘God’
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs KKR match 58 live on TV, online?
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Dipika Kakar diagnosed with a tumour in liver; know signs, symptoms, causes and treatment
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'shaky' will melt your heart, netizens say 'ek number'
Viral Video: Tourist in Thailand ‘shaking’, vows to never ‘go out again’, what he saw outside his hotel room will SHOCK you
Tom Cruise is 'sweetest, cutest, true gentleman', Avneet Kaur is in awe of Mission Impossible star due to this reason
Pakistan's 'all-weather brother' Turkey is India's opponent under Erdogan, says expert
Doha Diamond League: Julian Weber stuns Neeraj Chopra, beats his career best 90.23m mark with 91.06m final throw
Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day', drops adorable photo with Chhaava actor on his 37th birthday
India to lead global growth at 6.3%, outpacing China, US, EU: UN
Neeraj Chopra breaches 90m mark for first time in his career, throws 90.23m in Doha Diamond League 2025
Viral Video: Pakistan’s retd Air Marshal admits Pakistan’s THIS crucial system damaged in India’s Operation Sindoor
Ajay Devgn takeover Salman Khan's favorite festive release period, will bring Dhamaal 4 in Eid 2026
Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'friend', top comedian who has worked with Akshay, Govinda, Hrithik; was still jobless for 7 years, blames.., he is..
Bangaluru Man became naked, drilled hole, entered mobile phone shop to steal gift for girlfriend, but this happened...
Why Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem won't face Indian ace Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025?
He reached Mt Everest, and refused to descend from there, then THIS happened...
Viral Video: Father films reel as kid cries after langoor snatches food from his hands, netizens slam 'bad parenting'
Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel dazzles in gorgeous black gown at Cannes 2025, see pics
Man injured after using toilet, hospitalised, know what happened
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025 live streaming details: When and where to watch javelin ace in action?
Neeraj Chopra, second highest paid Indian athlete, becomes Lt. Col., know his net worth, salary, luxurious lifestyle
SHOCKING! Man halts mother's funeral over possession of her jewellery, silver bangles, watch viral video
BCCI announces India A squad for England tour, Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead; Karun Nair makes anticipated comeback
Zee Cine Awards 2025: Here's how you can attend Bollywood's biggest celebration bash, get tickets for live show at Rs..., from....
'There were doubts in my mind': Rajat Patidar reflects on receiving RCB's captaincy honour from Virat Kohli
Did Turkey commit genocide in Armenia, killing 10 lakh people? THIS is what Holocaust Encyclopedia says
Viral Video: Content creator mimicking Urvashi Rautela is the funniest thing on internet today! WATCH
Zee Cine Awards 2025: Know when and where to watch Bollywood's biggest gala night, catch Kartik Aaryan, Tamannaah, Tiger Shroff, Rasha Thadani on..
BIZARRE! Woman claims her ex-boyfriend asked for refund of food orders after breaking up, netizens say, 'Relationships are scary'
Archery in war? These countries have whole army unit of archers, know their use
20 YO boy died by suicide, 18 YO 'emotionally weak' cousin follows the same suit soon after, police probe affair angle
'Still playing....': Rohit Sharma delivers emotional speech as Wankhede Stadium unveils his stand - Watch
This Bollywood superstar stopped the war in Afghanistan, shot his blockbuster film there, was escorted by 10 tanks, he is..., film is...
India Faces Growing Lung Disease Crisis; Hinduja Hospital Leads Preventive Push
From Pharma to Tech- Kalyan Kilaru’s Role in Driving AI Transformation Across Industries
IPL 2025: Tim David dives into puddle during RCB's rain-marred practice session, teammates left in splits - Watch