Hardik Pandya, Jasmin Walia fuel breakup rumours after duo unfollow each other on Instagram

Social media is currently filled with speculation about a breakup following the news that singer Jasmin Walia and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya have unfollowed one another. Previously, Hardik Pandya was married to Natasa Stankovic.

It seems Hardik Pandya’s romantic life, both past and present, is the gift that keeps on giving for gossip columns. Just as the dust was settling on his public divorce from Natasa Stanković, a new social media move has tongues wagging again. This time, it involves UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, an old flame from his past. The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, a seemingly simple click that has sparked a whole new round of speculation.

The Unfollow Heard Around the Internet

Fans with a keen eye for social media activity were the first to notice that the cricketer and the singer were no longer listed in each other's Instagram followers. In the world of celebrity relationships, an "unfollow" is rarely just a casual click; it’s often seen as a statement. While the two haven't been romantically linked for years, the timing of this digital severing of ties has raised eyebrows.

A Look Back at the Rumors

For those who may not remember, long before his marriage, back in 2017, Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia were rumored to be dating. They were spotted together on several occasions, fueling speculation of a romance that neither of them ever officially confirmed. The connection, however, was short-lived, and both moved on.

Hardik, of course, went on to marry Serbian actress and model Natasa Stanković. Their high-profile relationship, which began in 2020, ended in divorce last year. The couple shares a son, Agastya, and have stated they are committed to co-parenting.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we built a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time”, the statement concluded.

The sudden decision by Hardik and Jasmin to cut their last remaining social media tie is being seen by many as a definitive closing of an old chapter, perhaps as a way to create distance from the constant media attention surrounding Hardik's personal life. As always, with no official comment, the speculation continues.

