'Hardik Pandya is scared': MI captain under fire following CSK loss, calls grow to drop Tilak Varma

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is facing heavy criticism after MI’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings, with former players and experts calling his tactics “terrible” and “clueless”. The backlash has intensified as calls grow for Tilak Varma to be dropped following the disappointing performance.

Kris Srikkanth didn’t hold back after Mumbai Indians stumbled yet again, this time against Chennai Super Kings. Sitting ninth in the table with seven losses, the team’s playoff dreams are basically dead, and Srikkanth pinned a lot of the blame on skipper Hardik Pandya.

On his YouTube channel, Srikkanth tore into Hardik’s choices on the field. He called out Hardik’s slow knock — 18 runs off 23 balls — on a tricky Chepauk pitch, but what really seemed to infuriate him was Hardik’s reluctance to bowl in the powerplay. Instead of stepping up, Hardik handed the ball to Krish Bhagat, and Bhagat got whacked for 18 right away. Srikkanth said Hardik looked scared to bowl first up, and it’s clear that other teams have figured out how to keep him quiet both with bat and ball.

“Honestly, Hardik Pandya can’t get his bat on the ball these days, and he’s shying away from bowling when it matters. He gives the ball to Bhagat in the powerplay and Bhagat just gets hammered, but Hardik still refuses to bowl himself,” Srikkanth complained.

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He didn’t mince words about Hardik’s captaincy, either. “Hardik is playing terribly. As captain, you expect him to take charge, especially during the tough middle and death overs, but he looked lost out there. Teams aren’t going to bowl nice lengths to him anymore. They’re targeting his body, cramping him up, and he can’t break free. He’s just locked up,” Srikkanth said.

But it wasn’t only Hardik under fire. Srikkanth also went after Tilak Varma, who scraped together just five runs off eight balls before getting out. Srikkanth thinks the MI management needs to make some bold changes, starting with dropping Tilak.

“Look, Tilak Varma keeps chewing up deliveries and piling up the pressure. Aside from that one century against Gujarat, he’s been struggling badly this season. Just because you have one good day doesn’t mean everything’s fine. One big knock doesn’t make up for a string of poor games — he’s batting awful, and they’ve got to bring in someone new,” he argued.

Tilak’s unbeaten 101 may have been a highlight, but outside of that, he’s only managed 92 runs in eight other innings.

With the next game up against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede on May 4, Mumbai’s squad is desperate for a shake-up or something to breathe life into a season that’s fast slipping away.

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