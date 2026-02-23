Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma gets trolled, video of clapping after all-rounder's dismissal goes viral

A video of Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein she is seen clapping after the all-rounder's dismissal during the IND vs SA Super 8 clash. Check out the viral video.

Team India, defending T20I champions, faced a crushing defeat at the hands of South Africa on Sunday in the Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. Except for the first 20 minutes of the game, nothing went in India's favour during the third Super 8 match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. The batting lineup of Team India crumbled in front of the Proteas bowlers, and the final nail in the coffin was the dismissal of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, what made headlines was not the dismissal of Pandya but his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma's reaction. Yes, you read it right!

Pandya was batting at 18, and it was Keshav Maharaj's delivery when he tried to clear the ropes to fight the increasing required run rate. After his dismissal, the cameraman panned towards Mahieka, and in that moment, she was spotted clapping, following which she received heavy trolling on social media.

Watch the viral clip:

Talking about the game, India lost the Toss and was asked to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first, South Africa posted 187/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of David Miller's blistering 63 off 35 balls. Chasing 188, Indian batting lineup tumbled from the first over of the innings and was ultimately bundled out at 111, losing the game by 76 runs.

Now, to advance to the semi-final round, Team India will have to win its remaining two matches and also depend on the Net Run Rate (NRR). In the next fixture, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will face Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26.