Hardik Pandya gifts Rs 4 crore Land Rover Defender to son Agastya, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic | See pics

Several pictures and videos of Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, and son, Agastya, are doing the rounds on the internet, wherein they can be seen taking the delivery of brand new Land Rover Defender from a showroom in Mumbai.

Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic may have divorced, but they leave no stone unturned in giving their best for their son, Agastya. As per a recent post on Instagram by a dealer of Land Rover in Mumbai, which features a series of pictures and video of Natasa and Agastya taking the delivery of a brand new Defender car worth Rs 4 crore, is a testament to it.

The caption of the post read, ''Mr. Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence. Delivered in Mumbai — the Land Rover Defender. Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic. Crafted for command. Engineered for those who lead from the front.''

See the post:

In the post, Agastya is seen adoring the new black SUV and checking it out from close quarters. In another slide, Natasa is seen receiving a special hamper from the showroom staff.

For those unversed, Hardik and Natasa announced their separation in July 2024. Taking to his Instagram handle, Hardik wrote, ''After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.''

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently busy with the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 and will be seen in action on Sunday, February 22, against South Africa in the crucial Super 8 match.