Hardik Pandya gifts his cricket bat to the Irish batsman Harry Tucker

Harry Pandya with Harry Tactor

Young Harry Tector showcased his batting prowess, playing a brilliant counter-attacking 64 not out, lifting the hosts to a respectable total. The Indian skipper, who was left in "awe" of the youngster, gifted him his bat and hoped the 22-year-old can get an IPL contract soon.

"He played some fantastic shots and obviously he's just 22 and I have given him a bat and maybe he can score some more sixes and get an IPL contract. "I wish him luck and, you know, just look after him. Well, give him the right guidance. It's not always about cricket. It's about understanding your own lifestyle and understanding what is at stake."

Tector displayed a lot of composure as he smashed six fours and three maximums in his 33-ball innings.

"If you can manage that, I'm sure he's going to be around not just in the IPL, but in all the leagues in the world." "Some of the shots Harry played had me in awe. Look forward to him developing and taking Irish cricket forward", said the Indian skipper during the post-match presentation.

Hardik Pandya also spoke about the upcoming T20I World Cup and team India's preparations regarding the same.

With the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia later this year, Pandya said the idea is to give all players in contention of making the squad some game time.

"Our ultimate goal is to get better for the World Cup. This is a good step we have taken that intentionally the players are showing the kind of attitude and the character that will help us during crunch games at the World Cup.

"You get experience by playing and that is a conscious effort by the management to get the players they are considering in the squad or scheme of things and give them the best opportunity to get some games under their belt rather than coming into the World Cup and play their first game".

"We want people to settle in and by the time the World Cup comes we will have a tighter squad," Pandya added.