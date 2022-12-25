Search icon
Hardik Pandya features in broadcasters' promo video as India's T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka series

Hardik, who has shown his leadership skills for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, is seen as a potential T20I captain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

In the first cricketing action of 2023, India will face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. Star Sports, the series' official broadcaster, has teased that Hardik Pandya will skipper the Indian team against Dasun Shanaka's men in their recent promo.

The commercial shows Hardik sitting in a stadium, implying that he will not allow Sri Lanka to win under his reign. Given that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to announce the squad for the Sri Lanka series, it is probable that Pandya would take over for Rohit Sharma.

It is unclear whether Rohit Sharma has recovered from the thumb injury he sustained during the Bangladesh series, and Hardik Pandya is the best-suited alternative for the team, having captained the side in New Zealand.

“Jungle bhi hamara aur raj bhi hamara! #TeamIndia is ready to take on the Asian Champions in the Mastercard #INDvSL series!” Hardik tweeted from his handle.

According to reports, India vice-captain KL Rahul may be dropped for the Sri Lanka T20I series due to his poor performance in the shortest version of the game. India are scheduled to announce their squad on Tuesday, December 27, although it appears that Hardik Pandya will be named captain.

The three-match Twenty20 International series between India and Sri Lanka is set to begin on January 3 in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka enters the competition as the Asian Champions, having defeated India and Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2022. The team, on the other hand, did not fare well in the T20 World Cup.

