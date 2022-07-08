'Focussed on white ball': Hardik Pandya eyes T20 World Cup 2022 spot after comeback

Hardik Pandya says he's focused on 'white-ball' ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has had quite a turnaround in fortunes of late. After having surgery on his back, many were wondering whether Pandya would be able to replicate the kind of performances which had made him an integral all-rounder in the Indian side.

Come the IPL 2022, all of Pandya's critics were silenced as he led his home franchise, the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden IPL title in their very first season. While it was a team effort, Pandya was lauded for his all-round performances and captaincy as well.

The 28-year-old was called up to the Indian side after starring for GT, and he has grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

'Kung Fu' Pandya replicated exactly the kind of performances, with late finishing and big-hitting which had made him undroppable, as an all-rounder. With the ICC T20 World Cup on the horizon, Pandya is eyeing his spot in India's limited-overs setup, after making an impressive comeback.

Speaking after India's 1st T20I vs England, having helped the Men in Blues inflict a massive 50-run defeat against the Three Lions - courtesy of Hardik's half-century and four-wicket haul - the all-rounder from Baroda insists he is fully focused on white-ball cricket.

"Depending on how and what we are playing because right now this is a white-ball season, all focussed on white-ball. Right now it is better for me to play as many white-ball matches for India," said Pandya.

He continued, "Right now I am not thinking much about what we will be playing in the future or not. Right now I am focussing on making myself available for as many games for India."

"Talking about today's performance, obviously it's always good to perform when actually your team requires. For me it was simple, understanding the situation and what my team requires, just going there and doing what I do," Pandya added further.

With inputs from PTI