Cricket

CRICKET

Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...

Hardik Pandya is all set to make his return to international cricket with the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa. With this series, he will aim to make his mark and achieve milestones, both with the bat and ball. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 08:27 PM IST

Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...
Hardik Pandya is making his return after the Asia Cup 2025
Hardik Pandya, Team India's star all-rounder, is all set to make his comeback in the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa. With this series, Pandya will look to etch his name in history books as he is poised to achieve milestones, both with the bat and ball. Pandya is just 140 runs away from completing 2,000 T20I runs and just two wickets short of breaching the 100-wicket mark in the format. If Pandya manages to take two more wickets, he will become only the second Indian bowler to do so.

 

Currently, Pandya has 1,860 runs to his name, which he scored at an average of 27.35, including five half-centuries. With the ball, Pandya has taken 98 wickets at an average of 26.58.

 

For those unversed, Hardik Pandya was out of action after suffering a quadriceps injury, which he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 in September. Following this, he missed the Final match against Pakistan in the tournament. Later, he also missed the Australia tour and the ongoing all-format series with South Africa on home soil.

 

After his recovery, Pandya returned to the cricket field while playing for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) where he scored 77 runs off just 42 balls against Punjab.

 

IND vs SA T20I series: Full Fixtures

  

1st T20I - IND vs SA, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (December 9)

 

2nd T20I - IND vs SA, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh (December 11)

 

3rd T20I - IND vs SA, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala (December 14)

 

4th T20I - IND vs SA, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (December 17)

 

5th T20I - IND vs SA, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (December 19)

