Hardik Pandya ends 'Kishan vs Rahul' debate as stand-in skipper reveals India's opening combination for 1st ODI

The Indian team, who are hosting the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Australia, will unfortunately be without their charismatic leader, Rohit Sharma, for the first match due to family commitments. This absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team, but they are fortunate to have a strong vice-captain in Hardik Pandya, who will lead the side alongside Virat Kohli.

All-rounder Pandya is set to make history as he leads the Indian side in the 50-over format for the first time in his illustrious white-ball career. Pandya has been a regular T20I captain in the absence of all-format captain Rohit, and he has now been given the opportunity to showcase his leadership skills in the 50-over format.

The white-ball maverick had replaced opener KL Rahul as India's vice-captain in the limited-overs format after the T20 World Cup, and he has since proven himself to be a valuable asset to the team.

In a recent press conference ahead of the 1st ODI between India and Australia, stand-in skipper Pandya confirmed that Ishan Kishan and an in-form Shubman Gill will open the innings for the hosts. This decision is sure to keep the Australian team on their toes, as they prepare to face off against India in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

"Ishan and Shubman will be opening the innings. The wicket looks how it does throughout the year. I have been playing here for almost seven years. It is going to be challenging because this wicket will give equal opportunities to both the sides," Pandya told reporters.

After a stunning performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, opener Gill is poised to lead Team India's formidable batting lineup alongside Kohli, who recently broke his Test century drought against Australia. Gill has already registered three centuries in just six ODIs, making him India's highest ODI run-getter in the 2022/23 season with an impressive 755 runs for the Men in Blue.

Despite their exceptional performance in bilateral series, India has struggled to end their title drought in recent ICC events. The team suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of eventual winners England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year. However, before facing Australia in the ODI series, Team India had already secured their spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

India currently holds the top spot in the ODI rankings with an impressive rating of 114, while Australia trails closely behind in second place with a rating of 112. As the upcoming matches approach, India will strive to maintain their position at the top, while Australia will be determined to overthrow them and claim the coveted title for themselves

