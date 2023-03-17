Hardik Pandya does pushups on ground before taking Steve Smith’s wicket, watch

Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya is known for staying active and energetic on the cricket field. His fitness story is nothing new for his fans likewise the skipper caught everyone’s attention when he was found doing some reps of pushups while preparing for his spell during the first match against Australia in the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (March 17)It's not the first time Hardik Pandya was seen performing pushups, Indian all-rounder keeps his social media fee updated with his fitness regime.

Captaining India on behalf of Rohit Sharma, Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first match against Australia. India is playing with 4 fast bowlers, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Hardik pandya and Mohammed Siraj. Kuldeep Yadav also got a place in the playing XI.

After a successful 4 match Test series against Australia, India is all geared up to face the visitors in the three match ODI series starting today (March 17). With the ODI World Cup later this year in India, Steve-smith and Co. will give their best to win the series, whereas Host will continue giving tough fights to the visitors.

From the match, In Spite of losing an early wicket in the form of Travis Head, his partner Mitchell Marsh helped his team to get a swift start by scoring some quick boundaries taking the score to 91 for two till 15 overs. Both Pandya and Siraj took one wicket each. This is the fourth time that Pandya has dismissed Steve Smith in an ODI.