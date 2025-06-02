When Shreyas Iyer hit the winning six to secure a place in the final, Hardik fell to his knees, clearly devastated. He remained still as the impact of the loss became apparent.

For the first time in 10 years, Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured their spot in the IPL finals on June 1, propelled by an incredible, undefeated 87 off 41 balls from captain Shreyas Iyer, eliminating the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2. In pursuit of 204, Iyer's outstanding performance, which included eight massive sixes, led Punjab to a five-wicket victory with six balls remaining. This win sets the stage for an exciting title match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ensuring a new IPL champion in the league's 18th season.

For MI captain Hardik Pandya, the defeat was a significant blow. When Shreyas Iyer hit the winning six to secure a place in the final, Hardik fell to his knees, clearly devastated. He remained still as the impact of the loss became apparent.

Jasprit Bumrah eventually approached, carefully helping Hardik to his feet and guiding him towards the post-match handshakes.

Hardik also praised Shreyas Iyer for his excellent performance under pressure. "The way Shreyas batted, took his chances, and some of the shots he played were truly outstanding. I believe they certainly batted very well," Hardik said during the post-match presentation.

PBKS' chase started with a setback, but Josh Inglis took on the early enforcer role, scoring 20 runs off Jasprit Bumrah in a game-changing over; he was eventually out for a quick 38 off 21 balls. This set the stage for a surge in momentum, which Nehal Wadhera and Iyer capitalized on effectively.

Their 84-run partnership in just 7.5 overs put Punjab in control. Wadhera's 48 off 29 balls perfectly complemented Iyer's leadership at the other end. Once he found his rhythm, the captain seamlessly accelerated, concluding the match with an over to spare.

Earlier in the evening, Mumbai Indians scored 203/6, thanks to strong contributions from the middle order. Following Jonny Bairstow's aggressive 38 at the top, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav stabilised the innings with smooth knocks of 44 each. The pair's 72-run partnership for the third wicket set the foundation, before Naman Dhir's explosive 18-ball 37 added late energy.

However, Punjab's bowling unit, spearheaded by Chahal, Jamieson, and Vyshak, secured vital breakthroughs, preventing MI from dominating the game entirely. Ultimately, it was Iyer's exceptional performance that defined the night and propelled Punjab into the final with a historic victory.