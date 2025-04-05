Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians skipper, showcased an outstanding performance in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. He became the first-ever IPL skipper to take a five-wicket haul in history where he ended his spell at 5/36. Hardik Pandya not only registered the best bowling figures as a captain in the IPL but also secured an unwanted record in history.

Pandya's unwanted IPL record

With this bowling performance, Hardik has become just the third Mumbai Indians player to take a fifer in a losing cause in the Indian Premier League. Hardik took a 5-fer in a losing cause after MI's Munaf Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. Munaf took the 50-fer against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2011, while Bumrah took his 5-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 edition of IPL.

Overall, Hardik Pandya is the 11th player in IPL history to take a fifer in a losing cause.

LSG vs MI clash

Rishabh Pant-led LSG registered their first win at home in a gripping contest at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. The nail-biting match witnessed several good performances from both sides, where Mumbai Indians were chasing a total of over 200 runs. Batting first, LSG got off to a blistering start, courtesy of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. Chasing 204, MI introduced a new opening pair of Ryan Rickleton and Will Jacks as Rohit Sharma was missing from the squad. But MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite scoring runs at the required rate.

Hardik Pandya's stellar performance with the ball went all in vain as MI suffered a 12-run loss against the home side. He even scored 28 runs off 16 balls.