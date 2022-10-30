Search icon
Hardik Pandya couldn’t believe the stunning catch taken by Kagiso Rabada in Ind vs SA T20 WC

Ind vs SA: A lot was dependent on Hardik Pandya in the middle overs, but he fell to a screamer by Ngidi.

Image: Twitter

Indian team had a lot of hopes from all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa. The two teams are playing a crucial game in the Super 12 group stage. India won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the South African bowlers made it look like a bad decision quite early in the innings. They delivered quick balls, some even crossing 150kmph, and got both the Indian openers—Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul—quite cheaply. Then Virat Kohli and Deepak Hooda also fell prey to pace and bounce.

When Hardik Pandya came in to bat, it had already become difficult for India but then he also committed the same mistake. He also misunderstood a ball by Lungi Ngidi who was breathing fire. He tried to pull it but ended up in Kagiso Rabada’s big hands at long leg. He couldn’t believe how it happened.

India are now looking to rebuild their innings with Surya Kumar Yadav trying his best to salvage the early damages. The match is far from over and Indian bowlers would also look for the help from the juicy pitch in Perth. India also would look to seek help from the heavy weather conditions.

READ | T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli set to break another world record after reaching THIS milestone during IND-SA clash

