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Hardik Pandya comeback delayed? Star all-rounder may be out until IPL 2027

Hardik Pandya's injury concerns could force him to miss another ODI series after India's New Zealand tour. With the World Cup approaching, questions remain over his recovery and availability. Could IPL 2027 mark his next return to competitive cricket?

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

Hardik Pandya comeback delayed? Star all-rounder may be out until IPL 2027
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Hardik Pandya's opportunity to participate in serious competitive cricket before the upcoming Indian Premier League appears increasingly unlikely. Reports indicate that the accomplished all-rounder is undergoing intensive rehabilitation at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence, treating a stress fracture affecting the inner portion of his shin bone. Recent evaluations from the CoE suggest a prolonged and measured recovery process lies ahead for the athlete, who has battled multiple injuries throughout the past 2-3 years. 

Hardik remains approximately three weeks away from commencing even light jogging activities, and following that milestone, his training intensity will be progressively elevated over the subsequent eight weeks.

According to reporting from Dainik Jagran, the medical professionals have prudently avoided establishing a rigid timeline for complete match readiness, recognizing that restoring him to optimal physical performance demands patience and cannot be accelerated. There is a genuine possibility that Hardik will not take the field competitively until the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 campaign commences.

Why Hardik Pandya's return may be delayed until IPL 2027?

As anticipated, this extended recovery schedule has effectively eliminated him from the forthcoming New Zealand tour. Examining the broader fixture list, his participation in the white-ball matches against Sri Lanka beginning December 13, or the ODI series against Zimbabwe scheduled for January 3, remains highly improbable. By the moment he receives clearance to resume cricket, the domestic season will have progressed substantially, with both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy already concluded.

Beyond Pandya's recovery journey, the broader injury management situation is showing encouraging signs. Rishabh Pant is preparing to commence gentle skill-based training as soon as next week, while Prashasti's final status will be determined only following a comprehensive series of demanding match simulations.

Also read| Has India found Hardik Pandya’s replacement? Naman Dhir’s all-round skills draw Sunil Gavaskar’s attention

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