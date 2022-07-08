Hardik Pandya's all-round effort helps India down England by 50 runs in 1st T20I

Hardik Pandya's all-round effort helps India beat England by 10 wickets

Rohit Sharma's 100 percent winning record since taking over as captain from Virat Kohli remained intact as Team India recorded their 15th consecutive win in all formats under the 'Hitman'. Hardik Pandya was the central orchestrator as he scored a half-century and later picked up 4 wickets to help India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I.

In the process, Rohit also became the first-ever captain to record 13 consecutive victories in T20I history, which is yet another impressive feat in itself. Having won the toss, he chose to bat first, after which India got off to a decent start.

The skipper himself scored a quickfire 24 off 14 balls before getting dismissed. The likes of Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav continued their recent good run and contributed handy knocks of 33 and 39 respectively.

Hardik Pandy then took the onus upon himself as he continues to impress ever since staging a comeback into the international circuit. The all-rounder scored a brisk 51 off 33 balls, laced with six boundaries and one maximum.

India put up a target of 198 runs for England, however, the Three Lions fell some distance short of the required total with Pandya again contributing four wickets to dent the hosts' chase.

Jos Buttler in his debut game as England's limited-overs captain failed to impress after he was dismissed on a duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. David Malan added 21 runs to the cause before being sent back to the dugout by Pandya.

Dangerman Liam Livingstone who impressed in the IPL 2022 as failed to open his account before falling prey to Pandya, and despite the best efforts of Harry Brook (28 off 23), Moeen Ali (36 off 20) and Chris Jordan (26 off 17) England fell 50 runs short of the required total as they folded for 148 runs.

The attention now turns to the second T20I match on Saturday, 9th July, which will be the series decider.