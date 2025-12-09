Hardik Pandya achieves major milestone in IND vs SA 1st T20I, joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list
CRICKET
In the Cuttack T20I, Team India posted 175 runs batting first against South Africa. The major contribution in these figures was made by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his comeback with the T20I match in Cuttack against South Africa, and what a comeback it proved to be for the Men in Blue. Pandya scored 59 runs off just 28 balls, which included six boundaries and four maximums. With this knock, Pandya ha etched his name in history books as he touched the 100-sixes mark in T20Is and joined the elite list of Indian players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Rohit Sharma - 205 sixes
Suryakumar Yadav - 155 sixes
Virat Kohli - 124 sixes
Hardik Pandya - 100 sixes
Meanwhile, India lost the toss again tonight and was asked to bat first in Cuttack. Team India struggled in the Powerplay as they lost two wickets at a score of just 40 in the first six overs. Later, Hardik Pandya came out to bat in the middle-order and began to hit hard. After the end of 20 overs, India posted 175 runs.