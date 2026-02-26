'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has drawn sharp criticism after a former England pacer labelled him “hard to like” and “very spiky.” The blunt remarks have sparked debate around Gambhir’s coaching style during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Gautam Gambhir has been a focal point in Indian cricket discussions ever since he took on the head coach position. His time in this role has yielded mixed outcomes thus far. In red-ball cricket, India has faced a tough period, experiencing home series losses to both New Zealand and South Africa, which have raised concerns. Conversely, the white-ball format started positively, with victories in the Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup providing some reassurance.

However, that momentum seems to have waned. Recently, India lost an ODI series at home to New Zealand for the first time, and their performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been inconsistent. A significant defeat to South Africa during the Super 8 stage has further complicated their journey, leaving their chances of reaching the semifinals uncertain.

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison, known for his straightforwardness, did not hold back in his evaluation of head coach Gambhir. He bluntly remarked that "Gambhir is hard to like," while discussing the former opener’s sharp and uncompromising nature, raising questions about whether this trait will benefit him in the dressing room and in such a high-stakes position, even as he recognized and respected Gambhir's relentless drive and coaching style.

"Gambhir is hard to like, and that doesn't help. He's very spiky, and I am not sure what he's like in the dressing room. You've got a chance to succeed as an Indian coach only if you have less ego. He'll be gone if he doesn't win this World Cup. But I also admire him for the way he has gone about coaching. He was a prickly character, a prickly player, and a stubborn player," Steve Harmison said on Talksport Cricket YouTube channel.

Continuing his frank critique of Gambhir, Harmison highlighted the support staff and leadership approach that are currently influencing the team. He noted that Gambhir has opted to support trusted associates rather than established Indian legends, commending his loyalty but also questioning whether he has the adaptability and introspection that characterize truly successful coaches at the elite level.

"He has gone into his coaching without the Indian greats. Instead, he has gone in with Morne Morkel and Ryan Ten Doeschate, who, in his eyes, are the best coaches for his way of managing the group. He's loyal to the people he wants to be around, and I admire that about him. The sign of a good coach is admitting when he's wrong and putting it right. It's also one who looks himself in the mirror and say this is not going to work and I need to change the course of this ship. That's something I don't think he's strong at," he added.

