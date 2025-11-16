'Hard to explain to people...': KL Rahul takes indirect dig at LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

KL Rahul sparked fresh controversy with a cryptic remark saying, “Hard to explain to people…” during a recent interaction, seen as an indirect dig at Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. His comments have reignited speculation about tension between the two after IPL 2024.

KL Rahul had a lackluster performance in the IPL during his three-year tenure with the Lucknow Super Giants, where he also held the captaincy from 2022 to 2024. Despite his leadership role, Rahul struggled to find success, even facing public criticism from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka following a match in IPL 2024.

Numerous clips of Goenka expressing his frustration with Rahul circulated widely on social media after LSG experienced a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Amidst the ensuing speculation, Rahul was not retained by LSG prior to the IPL 2025 mega auction, even though he was their top run-scorer in IPL 2024.

Rahul, who has captained the Indian team across all three formats, has never publicly addressed his relationship with the LSG owner. However, in a recent interview with sports broadcaster and commentator Jatin Sapru, he discussed the difficulties of leading a team in the IPL. While he did not mention Goenka by name, he subtly criticized him for demanding explanations regarding the team's losses.

"What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings that you needed to do, the number of reviews that you needed to do, and the number of things that you needed to explain at the ownership level. All of that is really like energy draining. So I realised at the end of IPL that I am more mentally and physically drained than after playing 10 months of international cricket," Rahul told Sapru.

"There are so many things. Coaches, captains, you’re just constantly being asked a lot of questions, and after a point, it almost feels like you’re being questioned as to why you made this change. Why did Jatin play in the XI? Why is it that the opposition got 200, and we couldn’t even get 120? Why are their bowlers getting more spin?"

"I mean, these are questions that we never get asked throughout the year, right? Because the coaches who are there know what’s going on. You’re only answerable to the coach and the selectors, who’ve all played cricket and understand the nuances of cricket and sport. No matter what you do and how many boxes you tick, there’s nothing in sport that guarantees victory. So that’s the hard part to explain to people who come from a non-sporting background," he added.

Rahul has participated in the Indian Premier League five times. He is currently a player for the Delhi Capitals after being acquired by the franchise for an impressive sum of Rs 14 crore.

ALSO READ| Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update