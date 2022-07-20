Harbhajan Singh trolls Yuvraj Singh in Rohit Sharma's Instagram post about his 'Long lost friend'

Rohit Sharma with Yuvraj Singh

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has shared a picture with former teammate Yuvraj Singh on his official Instagram handle. In the endearing image, the cricketers can be seen exchanging smiles and greeting each other. Rohit and Yuvraj were part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

Sharing the happy picture with Yuvraj, the current Indian captain wrote on his Instagram account, “Met my long lost friend after ages @yuvisofficial.”

Harbhajan Singh, sensing the opportunity to troll Yuvraj, left a comment which read: “Yuvraj Singh gasking”, a reference to how Yuvraj had previously revealed that he struggled with issues regarding gas in an interview.

Yuvraj himself had added a comment saying “My brothaman!” with a heart emoji, but the show was stolen by Harbhajan’s quick wit and eye for the correct moment to land the rhyming joke. Yuvraj received the joke in good spirits, as expected, replying to Harbhajan by replicating the same emoji the off-spinner had used.