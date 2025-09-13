Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know

The elections will take place on September 28 which will decide the key positions like president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh to be next BCCI president? Here's what we know
For India spinner Harbhajan Singh is set to take on a big role in cricket administration. He has been nominated by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) to represent them at the upcoming BCCI AGM, which is scheduled for September 28. The BCCI will elect five key office-bearers at this meeting, which will be attended by several prominent figures. Sourav Ganguly, who previously served as BCCI President, will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal.

What is the main aim of BCCI meeting?

The primary focus of the AGM will be the election and appointment of the top office-bearers of the BCCI, including the President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer. Additionally, the meeting will decide on a General Body representative for the Apex Council and two members for the IPL Governing Council.

Harbhajan Singh, a key member of India's victorious squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup, is set to make his debut as a representative of his home state's cricket association. Previously serving as an advisor to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), this marks his first official role as a delegate.

The veteran spinner, famously known as the "Turbanator," is celebrated as one of India's most exceptional off-spinners. Throughout his illustrious career, he participated in 103 Test matches, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, amassing a total of 711 international wickets. His Test statistics include 417 wickets at an average of 32.46, highlighted by 25 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket match performances. In ODIs, he secured 269 wickets, while in T20Is, he took 25 wickets.

Other key contenders 

Several key figures from various state cricket associations will also be present at the upcoming AGM. These include Raghuram Bhatt representing Karnataka, Sanjay Naik from Mumbai, Arun Dhumal of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla for Uttar Pradesh, Jaydev Shah from Saurashtra, Pranav Amin representing Baroda, and R.I. Palani from Tamil Nadu.

According to the circular issued to state associations, September 12 was the deadline for submitting nominations for representatives. The nomination process will take place between September 20 and 21, allowing candidates until September 23 to withdraw their names. The election for the BCCI office-bearers and other key positions is scheduled to be held on September 28.

Harbhajan Singh on IND vs PAK match?

Earlier, Harbhajan opened up about India playing the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan amid rising political tensions.

"India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight, but after the Operation Sindoor everyone said there should be no cricket and no business," Harbhajan told the media during a Society magazine event.

"We were playing the (World Championship of) Legends, we did not play that match (against Pakistan)," he added.

