Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video goes viral after Sreesanth issues open challenge

Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video has taken social media by storm shortly after Sreesanth's open challenge grabbed headlines. Fans are speculating about the timing and meaning of the post as the former India teammates once again find themselves at the center of online discussion.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh may have reacted to the open challenge posed by his former teammate S Sreesanth. The relationship between Harbhajan and Sreesanth has been strained since the notorious slapgate incident during IPL 2008. However, it seemed they had reconciled after Harbhajan publicly apologized, and they even appeared together on the talk show 'Who's The Boss', which is hosted by Harbhajan and his wife, Geeta Basra.

Things took a sharp turn when a complete video of the slapgate incident circulated widely on social media, and Harbhajan featured in an advertisement that included a joke about the incident, which infuriated Sreesanth. The fast bowler disclosed that he blocked Harbhajan following this incident.

Sreesanth did not hold back and issued an open challenge to Harbhajan after seeing a photo of them both in boxing gear during a recent podcast.

"This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing these same gloves? This is not acting. I am smiling. You are not even smiling; I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth said on the Lallantop podcast.

Did Harbhajan take a jab at Sreesanth?

Shortly after Sreesanth's video gained traction, Harbhajan posted a cryptic video on Instagram. In this video, he stated: “Kisine bohot khub kaha hai ki karne do jo log bakwaas karte hain, hamesha khali bartaan hi to awaaz karte hain.”

HARBAJAN SINGH SLAMS ON SREENATH



Harbajan Singh Said "Someone once said something very true: let people keep talking nonsense if they want. Empty vessels make the most noise."



- The biggest controversy on social media right now is between Harbhajan Singh & S.… pic.twitter.com/Y7WshKNiPl — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) June 19, 2026

This saying translates to 'empty vessels make the most noise,' implying that those lacking substance tend to be the loudest.

Although Harbhajan did not explicitly mention Sreesanth in the video, fans speculated that the clip was a reaction to Sreesanth's challenge.

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