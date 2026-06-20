FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Jio IPO: Will Mukesh Ambani’s $3.8 billion mega listing transform Reliance’s telecom giant into digital powerhouse?

India’s Biggest IPO: How may Mukesh Ambani’s Jio impact AI, digital economy

Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video goes viral after Sreesanth issues open challenge

Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video goes viral after Sreesanth issues open challenge

The Engineer Who Discovered A Secret Standardisation Issue In Indian Lab Reports

The Engineer Who Discovered A Secret Standardisation Issue In Indian Lab Reports

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video goes viral after Sreesanth issues open challenge

Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video has taken social media by storm shortly after Sreesanth's open challenge grabbed headlines. Fans are speculating about the timing and meaning of the post as the former India teammates once again find themselves at the center of online discussion.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video goes viral after Sreesanth issues open challenge
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh may have reacted to the open challenge posed by his former teammate S Sreesanth. The relationship between Harbhajan and Sreesanth has been strained since the notorious slapgate incident during IPL 2008. However, it seemed they had reconciled after Harbhajan publicly apologized, and they even appeared together on the talk show 'Who's The Boss', which is hosted by Harbhajan and his wife, Geeta Basra.

Things took a sharp turn when a complete video of the slapgate incident circulated widely on social media, and Harbhajan featured in an advertisement that included a joke about the incident, which infuriated Sreesanth. The fast bowler disclosed that he blocked Harbhajan following this incident.

Sreesanth did not hold back and issued an open challenge to Harbhajan after seeing a photo of them both in boxing gear during a recent podcast.

"This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing these same gloves? This is not acting. I am smiling. You are not even smiling; I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth said on the Lallantop podcast.

Did Harbhajan take a jab at Sreesanth?

Shortly after Sreesanth's video gained traction, Harbhajan posted a cryptic video on Instagram. In this video, he stated: “Kisine bohot khub kaha hai ki karne do jo log bakwaas karte hain, hamesha khali bartaan hi to awaaz karte hain.”

This saying translates to 'empty vessels make the most noise,' implying that those lacking substance tend to be the loudest.

Although Harbhajan did not explicitly mention Sreesanth in the video, fans speculated that the clip was a reaction to Sreesanth's challenge.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 10: Live streaming, match details, timings, venues and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jio IPO: Will Mukesh Ambani’s $3.8 billion mega listing transform Reliance’s telecom giant into digital powerhouse?
India’s Biggest IPO: How may Mukesh Ambani’s Jio impact AI, digital economy
Maharashtra: 20 feared trapped after temple roof collapses in Parbhani; rescue ops underway
20 feared trapped after temple roof collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani
Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video goes viral after Sreesanth issues open challenge
Harbhajan Singh's cryptic video goes viral after Sreesanth issues open challenge
The Engineer Who Discovered A Secret Standardisation Issue In Indian Lab Reports
The Engineer Who Discovered A Secret Standardisation Issue In Indian Lab Reports
Rekha Bhardwaj initially refused Omkara song Namak Ishq Ka: 'Challenge for me to sing raunchy track'
Rekha Bhardwaj initially refused Omkara song Namak Ishq Ka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement