Harbhajan Singh regrets IPL ‘slapgate scandal', makes SHOCKING revelation about Sreesanth’s daughter: 'You hit...'

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently appeared on R Ashwin’s popular YouTube podcast where he reflected on the infamous "slapgate" incident with Sreesanth, discussing its impact, especially on Sreesanth's daughter. The incident, which took place after Match 10 of the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians in Mohali, involved Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth.

This event quickly gained widespread attention within the cricket community and resulted in Harbhajan being banned from the IPL for the remainder of the season. Recently, the former spinner mentioned the incident, stating his wish to completely remove it from his career's history.

Harbhajan Singh reveals which part of his career he wants to remove

“One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. I want to remove that incident from my career. That is the incident I would change from my list. What transpired was wrong and I shouldn’t have done what I did. I apologised 200 times. What I felt so bad was even years after that incident, I have been apologising every opportunity or stage I get. It was a mistake,” said Harbhajan on Kutti Stories with Ash.

“What I felt so bad was even years after that incident, I have been apologising every opportunity or stage I get. It was a mistake. We all make mistakes and we hope and try to never repeat such mistakes. He was my teammate and we were playing together. Yes, in that game we were opponents. But it shouldn’t have gone to that level where we behave in such a manner. So yeah, that was my fault and the only fault of his was that he provoked me, but that’s okay actually. However, what I did was not okay. I said, ‘Sorry’.”

Harbhajan Singh's emotional conversation with Sreesanth’s daughter

The 45-year-old shared a deeply emotional moment regarding the incident, recalling how Sreesanth’s daughter once reminded him of it, saying, "You hit my father," which left Harbhajan feeling quite shaken.

Speaking to Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh said, “What hurt me even after many years was when I met his daughter and I was talking to her with a lot of love and she said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.’ My heart was shattered and I was on the verge of tears. I was asking myself what is the impression I’ve left on her? She must be thinking of me in a poor light, right? She sees me as the guy who hit her father. I felt so bad. I still apologise to his daughter that I can’t do anything,” he added.

“I keep telling her, ‘but if there’s anything I can do to make you feel better and make you think I’m not that kind of person, please tell me’. I wish when she grows up, she doesn’t see me in the same light. And think her uncle will always be with her and extend any kind of support he can. That’s why I want to remove that chapter,” he added.

How is Harbhajan Singh's bond with Sreesanth after slapgate incident?

The relationship between Sreesanth and Harbhajan has evolved positively over the years, with both cricketers now on amicable terms. They played together for India for a number of years following the incident and were also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. After retiring, they have even shared the field in various veteran cricket leagues.