'Pehchano to maaane': Harbhajan Singh's throwback picture from U19 days goes VIRAL

Social media surely helps connect fans and cricketers with each other, but it becomes more interesting when players share throwback pictures of themselves from their early cricketing days.

The same happened when veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh went down memory lane and shared a picture from his U19 days. The Jalandhar-born spinner uploaded a picture and captioned it saying, "Pehchano to maaane… U-19 World Cup days 1998/99."

The image had then Pakistan U19 cricketers, Imran Tahir and Hasan Raza. Both India and Pakistan had failed to qualify for the final.

Pehchano to maaane.. U-19 World Cup days 1998/99 pic.twitter.com/2iawM1dSUK December 10, 2021

As for the tournament back then, in their only meeting, India U19 had defeated Pakistan U19 by five wickets in Durban. The Indian bowler had conceded 26 runs from seven overs in that game and picked up the wicket of Shoaib Malik, who's still an active international cricketer. That World Cup also featured Indian players Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag.

As for Harbhajan, he had a reasonable outing in the World Cup and had picked eight wickets from six matches at an excellent economy rate of 3.44.

As for the other two players in the picture, Raza, had an excellent campaign as he scored 212 runs from six matches at an average of 42.40 and also scored two half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 90. As far as Tahir is concerned, he had a decent outing as well, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.67.