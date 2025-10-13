Harbhajan Singh makes bold claim on Virat Kohli's return for ODI series in Australia

Virat Kohli is all set to make his return to ODI and will be seen playing against the world champions, Australia, for a 3-match series.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is super-excited to see Virat Kohli returning to the cricketing field as he was named in Team India's squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series in Australia. Ahead of the high-voltage series, he made a bold claim about Kohli and said that he hopes to see at least two centuries from him out of three games. Not only Virat, former skipper Rohit Sharma will also be returning in the Indian jersey after the successful 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Harbhajan Singh believes Kohli will hit 2 centuries in three games

While speaking on the Cricket Live show, Harbhajan Singh said that Kohli is one of the players who perform on big occasions, which sets him apart from others. ''He waits for those big opportunities, those high-pressure games, and that's when he shows why he is a champion. When you perform against the best, that is when you earn respect, and he has earned that, especially after scoring those hundreds in Australia and taking on the responsibility of leading the team. Those are the challenges he look forward to. Australia is his favourite hunting ground and now he is making his comeback after the IPL. I am really looking forward to seeing him bat in those three ODIs and, hopefully, out of those three, he gets at least two centuries for India.''

Harbhajan also termed Kohli as the 'fitness guru' and said that there could be no questions or concerns about his fitness. ''He is fit, probably fitter than many of those currently playing alongside him. In today's international cricket, he is arguably the fittest player out there. Now, I am just looking forward to seeing Virat back in action. Fans have missed watching him, and personally, I would love to see him continue playing the One-Day International format for a while longer because he still has so much to offer. When he retired from Test cricket, I genuinely felt he still had four to five years left in him, not just to play, but to dominate, because that is the kind of batter he is,'' Harbhajan added.

Team India's squad for ODI series in Australia

Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shreyas Iyer (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.