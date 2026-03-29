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Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant

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Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lashed out at internet trolls with a fiery ‘Nikal yaha se’ remark on social media. The veteran cricketer’s blunt response to online criticism quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions from fans across platforms.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 05:55 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant
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The IPL 2026 kicked off with a bang at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, and honestly, the crowd got its money’s worth. Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Jacob Duffy delivered big for RCB. The reigning champs chased down 202 with 26 balls left, wrapping up a solid six-wicket win.

There was plenty of buzz off the pitch, too. Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut as a Hindi commentator during the season opener, adding some fresh energy to the broadcast team. Meanwhile, some fans on social media took the trolling route, going after Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu for their commentary. One user even claimed Ian Bishop was leagues ahead of the Indian commentators, throwing around some pretty foul language. Harbhajan didn’t hold back. He clapped back directly, replying to the user's X handle and dropping a classic, “The elephant walks through the market, dogs bark a thousand times. Get out of here, Tomy. Not Homie.”

Things didn’t cool down after that. The same user fired back again, accusing Harbhajan of being jealous of Ashwin’s career and telling him to focus on commentary or risk fading away. Online exchanges like this just show how retired cricket legends stay active in the conversation and aren’t afraid to speak their minds, whether it’s to fans or trolls. Fans can get pretty intense—especially when cricket heats up in the big tournaments—and commentary teams find themselves under the microscope.

“Dogs can't digest ghee, and a loser like you can't stomach the reply. Get lost, Tommy,” Harbhajan wrote in his reply.

Harbhajan’s reply blew up on social media, sparking a lot of chatter in cricket circles. Even though trolls keep pushing stories about Harbhajan and Ashwin being rivals, the two seem to get along fine. They’ve talked about the rumors often and even joked about them together—Harbhajan made an appearance on Ashwin’s podcast last year and asked, “Does Ashwin think I’m jealous of him?” It got a laugh.

“Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?" Harbhajan had asked Ashwin.

Some fans still use Ashwin’s late-career rise, just as Harbhajan was winding down, to stir the pot. But let’s be real: both have made their mark. Ashwin stands just behind Anil Kumble as India’s top wicket-taker in international cricket. Harbhajan, too, finished his career with more than 400 Test wickets—no small feat.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

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