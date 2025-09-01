Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi recently released a 17-year-old video showcasing Harbhajan slapping S Sreesanth. Now, Harbhajan Singh has issued his first statement on the ongoing slapgate controversy. Read here to know what Harbhajan Singh said on the slapgate controversy.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticized former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi following the release of a 17-year-old video showcasing Harbhajan slapping S Sreesanth. The incident occurred in 2008 during the post-match handshake between the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Mumbai Indians (MI) following an IPL match in Mohali on April 25. Modi revealed the video during an appearance on Michael Clarke's podcast, ‘Beyond 23’.

The video shows Harbhajan Singh lost his temper and slapped former India pacer S Sreesanth after a 2008 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). However, the video of the "slapgate" incident was not released by the broadcasters for over 17 years. After the incident, the broadcasters cut to commercials. When the broadcast resumed, Sreesanth was seen in tears, being comforted by teammates like Irfan Pathan and Mahela Jayawardene. But, during a recent appearance on a YouTube channel, Modi released the video.

Earlier, Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari had also slammed Lalit Modi for hurting the sentiments of her family all over again for cheap publicity and views.

What Harbhajan Singh said on slapgate controvery?

Now, after the video went viral, Harbhajan Singh has opned up for the first time and lashed out at Lalit for using it for ‘selfish motives’.

The former spinner was recently seen at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where he was asked about his reaction to the clip being made public and the public finally seeing what exactly happened between him and Sreesanth.

Speaking in a video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Harbhajan said, "Video Viral hui hai. Itna unfortunate incident hai, jiske baare mein main kahi manch pe bol chuka hoon ki mujhse galti hui hai. Galtiyan hoti hai insaan se, aur mere se bhi galti hui thi aur us galti ko har stage pe bola hai. Aaj bappa ke paas aaya hoon, unse bhi kaha ki mujhse koi galti hui hai aur aage bhi hogi toh, hum toh bhoolne waalon mein se hai. Tum bakshne waalon mein se ho. Hume bakshna. Insaan hai. Galtiyan hoti rehti hai."

(Yes, the video has gone viral. It was an unfortunate incident and I have said on many occasions that I made a mistake. Humans make mistakes and I did one too. I have requested Lord Ganesh to forgive me if I make a mistake again. Mistakes happen.)

He further added, "Lekin jis tarah se video bahar nikaala gaya hai, that's very wrong. Kisi bhi tareeke ki nahin karni chahiye thi, shayad usme unka koi selfish motive hoga. Jo baat 18 saal pehle hui hai, usko log bhool chuke hain. aur dobaara usko yaad karwa rahe hain. I feel bad for whatever happened. Khel rahe hain. Sabki apni apni dimaag ki cheezein chal rahi hoti hai. Galtiyan karte hain, jiske liye hum sharmindagi mehsoos karte hain."

(But the way the video has been unveiled, it's wrong. It shouldn't have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it. Something that happened 18 years ago, people have forgotten and they are reminding people about it. I feel bad for whatever happened. We were playing and everyone has things going on in their mind. Mistakes happened and we do feel ashamed about it.)

Harbhajan Singh wants to undo 'slapgate' incident

This is not the first time when Harbhajan Singh has himself admitted the incident as one of his biggest regrets. In a recent podcast hosted by Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh reflected on the infamous incident. He offered an apology for his behavior, admitting that if given the chance, he would undo the slap. Despite the past, he indicated that he and Sreesanth now have a positive relationship.

The fallout from the "slapgate" was significant, with both the BCCI and the IPL's organizing committee taking action. Harbhajan Singh faced an 11-match ban and was also penalized financially for his breach of conduct.

