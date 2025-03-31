Former Indian player Harbhajan Singh, who has also played several seasons of IPL, has recently faced severe backlash for criticising MS Dhoni's batting performance in the ongoing IPL 2025. Check out what he said and how brutally he got trolled on social media.

Harbhajan Singh, former Team India member and IPL player, is currently busy with the new season as one of the Hindi commentators. He recently voiced his concerns around CSK star player Mahendra Singh Dhoni, following which, Singh is facing severe backlash on social media from Dhoni's fans. In IPL 2025, MSD, on one hand being praised for his quick reflexes as a wicketkeeper at this age, while on the other hand, he is being questioned for his poor batting performances in the recent games. Before Harbhajan Singh, even former Australian batter Matthew Hayden questioned the quality of Dhoni as a batter in IPL 2025.

Harbhajan criticised Dhoni

While speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Mumbai Indians captain said, ''Let me present some stats: MS Dhoni is an icon, a very big player, but till the time he walks out to bat, the match is over. Whenever Dhoni has chased since IPL 2023 in winning causes, he has scored just 3 runs in 9 balls, without a single boundary or six.''

Netizens' reactions

Soon after the video was uploaded by Harbhajan on his YouTube channel post the RR vs CSK game, criticising the Yellow Army and their tactics and specifically questioning Dhoni's batting through stats, netizens put out their views on Harbhajan's opinion and thrashed him in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Bhajji never forget to target Dhoni indirectly or directly.'' ''Bhaji bhai....kal mene aapki commentary suni... jealousy najar aa rahi thi dhoni se,'' wrote another. A third netizens commented, ''Views ke liye dhoni ka thumbnail use Krna aur ye bol rhe h dhoni ko ki unko kya krna hai.''

CSK's upcoming 3 fixtures in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings will next face Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on April 5. Three days later, the Yellow Army will lock horns against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. After DC and PBKS, they will face three-time IPL winner KKR at their home ground on April 11.