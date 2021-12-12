Harbhajan Singh gets a Rajinikanth tattoo on actor's 71st birthday

Like many others, our India spinner Harbhajan Singh is also superstar Rajinikanth’s die-hard fan. On Rajinikanth’s 71st birthday on Sunday, Harbhajan took to Instagram account and surprised everyone with his birthday post for Thalaiva.

Harbhajan Singh posted a photograph, in which he can be seen flaunting a (probably temporary) tattoo of Rajinikanth made on the left side of his chest. Describing the image, Harbhajan wrote in Tamil, “You are in my heart superstar. You were the Billa of the eighties. You were the Baasha of the nineties. You were the Annaattheof 2k. My sweet birthday greetings to the one and only superstar of cinema.”

Harbhajan’s gesture has impressed social media users a lot. “True fan of a superstar,” a netizen commented. “You made our day. Lovely tribute,” another one wrote. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, several other celebrities from the sports fraternity including Sachin Tendulkar, have wished Thalaiva on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended heartfelt greetings to superstar Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

In October, Modi met Rajinikanth in Delhi after the latter received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Rajinikanth had shared a picture with Modi from their meeting on Twitter and had expressed his happiness on meeting the Prime Minister. “Happy to have met the President and Prime Minister, and received their congratulations and wishes,” Rajinikanth had tweeted. Thalaiva had paid a visit to Modi along with his wife Latha.