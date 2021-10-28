Harbhajan Singh calls Mohammad Amir 'jaahil', says 'does not have the aukaat to talk to me' - WATCH

Surely it's been days since Pakistan created history and defeated India by 10 wickets in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 encounter, however, controversies surrounding the game have not come to an end.

Critics to former cricketers, from both sides of the border have been firing shots at each other and surely, it has taken an ugly turn. More so happened after former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took a dig at ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh on social media and the war of words between the two former cricketers turned very ugly on Twitter.

However, now, trying to put a stop to the big mess that happened on Twitter, Harbhajan Singh has lambasted Mohammad Amir in a video released on his YouTube channel and stated that the latter does not even have the 'aukaat' to talk to him.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner added that if he steps into the mud and talks to Amir, he will be disrespecting himself. The 41-year-old in fact even recalled the Lord's incident and said that Amir had sold his cricket and self-respect by deliberately bowling a no-ball.

"See, if I step more into this mud, I’ll also get dirty so I don’t want to go there. Amir doesn’t have that "aukaat" or he’s not at a level where I should even talk to him. The more I will talk about him, the more I’ll disrespect myself. I don’t want to talk much about him. He’s a disgrace.

"The black spot he has put on world cricket is unforgettable for everyone. The guy who sold cricket, his country, his self-respect, cheated with everyone and tried to earn money by purposely bowling a no-ball at Lord's, bickering with him will be perhaps my mistake. You don't deserve that. I shouldn't have reacted to your tweet because you are "jaahil" and will remain so," Harbhajan Singh said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The Indian legend even went on to say that Amir should not jump too much on social media and concluded by stating that when Pakistan journalists support Mohammad Amir, it shows the kind of journalism being practiced in the country.

"Who are you (Amir) to put your leg in between? Be happy in yourself and get out. Who you are, you showed at Lord's. Don't talk too much and jump too much on social media. Your four-five supporters, the journalists, it shows the kind of journalism practiced there. That they are supporting a player who sold his country. Well done," concluded Harbhajan Singh.