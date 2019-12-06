'Har baar inki gilliyan nikal di': Irfan Pathan hits back at Abdul Razzaq for comments on Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli

Indian fans sure did not take former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq's comments on Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli lightly as they showed their anger online.

However, former India bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan has told fans 'not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements'.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Irfan Pathan tweeted saying, Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and :)".

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and .... #bumrah #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2019

The tweet was a sly dig at former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad as well who had reportedly called the India pacer as a 'gully' bowler.

''Your Irfan Pathans are in every gully and mohalla of Pakistan. We don't even bother to look at them," then Pakistan coach Miandad had reportedly said when India toured Pakistan in 2004 after a gap of 15 years.

"I am not saying he [Pathan] is bad. All I am saying is that he is all right for India. But Pathan can't scare us. He simply does not have the pace. What Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Sami can do against Indian batsmen, Pathan cannot do against our batsmen."

However, the then 19-year-old Pathan, had picked-up eight wickets in those games to help India win the series. In the Test series, he had taken 12 wickets.

In 2006, Pathan even made Pakistan's top order dance on his tunes as he went on to take a hat-trick in the very first over of the third Test match.

The feat had made him only the second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to take a Test hat-trick.