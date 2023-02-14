'Happy valentines my wifey': Prithvi Shaw's post with rumoured girlfriend goes viral, cricketer issues clarification

Prithvi Shaw's viral post

Young India cricketer Prithvi Shaw set social media abuzz on Tuesday (February 14) as he shared a cute picture on Instagram with his ‘wifey’ on Valentine’s Day.

Shaw has so far preferred not to talk about his love life but it seems that the cricketer now wants the world to know about his lady love. The girl who was seen with Prithvi Shaw in his Instagram post was actor and model Nidhi Tapadia.

As Shaw’s post with the caption ‘Happy valentines my wifey @nidhhitapadiaa’ goes viral, he deleted the post and issued a clarification saying "someone is editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven't put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx."

Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter and started posting their comments on Prithvi Shaw's Valentines day story:

Iski shadi ho gyi??? February 13, 2023

Lord Prithvi Shaw

Happy Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/OWUPhOcS40 — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) February 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw returned to the Indian team after a long gap when he was named in the squad for the T20Is series against New Zealand. Shaw, 23, however, did not get a chance to open the innings for India during the series as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were the preferred opener during the series.