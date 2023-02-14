Search icon
'Happy valentines my wifey': Prithvi Shaw's post with rumoured girlfriend goes viral, cricketer issues clarification

As Prtihvi Shaw’s post with the caption ‘Happy valentines my wifey @nidhhitapadiaa’ goes viral, he deleted the post and issued a clarification

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Young India cricketer Prithvi Shaw set social media abuzz on Tuesday (February 14) as he shared a cute picture on Instagram with his ‘wifey’ on Valentine’s Day.

Shaw has so far preferred not to talk about his love life but it seems that the cricketer now wants the world to know about his lady love. The girl who was seen with Prithvi Shaw in his Instagram post was actor and model Nidhi Tapadia.

As Shaw’s post with the caption ‘Happy valentines my wifey @nidhhitapadiaa’ goes viral, he deleted the post and issued a clarification saying "someone is editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven't put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx."

Prithvi Shaw returned to the Indian team after a long gap when he was named in the squad for the T20Is series against New Zealand. Shaw, 23, however, did not get a chance to open the innings for India during the series as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were the preferred opener during the series.

