Happy International left-handers Day: From Ganguly, Zaheer to Gilchrist, Lara; ICC celebrates southpaw cricketers
When it comes to cricket, a left-handed player is considered an asset.
From smudged ink to impossible-to-use tin openers, the struggle of lefties' life is real. However, when it comes to cricket, a left-handed player is considered an asset.
Celebrating their uniqueness, a day dedicated specifically for these people is celebrated every year on 13 August. From bowlers to left-right batting combination, a left-hander has always proved to be an added advantage to a team.
From Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara to Adam Gilchrist, Zaheer Khan, all these great Left-Handers have created history in the field of Cricket. To mark International Left-Handers Day, which takes place today, ICC made a collage of some lovely left-handed players:
Happy #internationallefthandersday Let us know who your favourite left-hander is! pic.twitter.com/hfmXCtmI3W— ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2019
History of Left-Handers Day:
The day was first recognized in 1976. The day helped raise awareness of the difficulties of being left-handed.
The lefties were even accused of witchcraft in the 1600s for just using one hand more than the other.
With only 10 per cent of the population being left-handed, objects like scissors, knives and even school desks have always been a problem.
This day is to make sure to bring awareness to all the right-handed folk around the globe, in celebration of Left-Handers Day.