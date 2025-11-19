FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Happy Birthday': Travis Head reopens 2023 ODI World Cup final wounds with cheeky anniversary post

Travis Head lit up social media with a cheeky “Happy Birthday” post to mark the anniversary of Australia’s 2023 ODI World Cup final win over India. His playful jab instantly reignited memories of the IND vs AUS title clash, sparking reactions from fans reliving the dramatic night in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 07:48 PM IST

'Happy Birthday': Travis Head reopens 2023 ODI World Cup final wounds with cheeky anniversary post
Australian cricketer Travis Head commemorated the anniversary of Australia’s remarkable 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup victory with a playful nod to a pivotal moment in his career. On social media, Head posted a triumphant image of his teammates hoisting the trophy, humorously captioning it "Happy Birthday," whimsically treating the monumental win as a celebration in its own right.

This post coincided with the date when Australia shocked India in the 2023 final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Head emerged as the star of that evening, scoring an impressive 137 runs off 120 balls, an innings highlighted by 15 boundaries and four sixes. His performance salvaged Australia after a shaky start and laid the foundation for a vital 192-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne.

In addition to Head’s outstanding performance, Australia’s bowlers were instrumental in securing the win. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc executed disciplined bowling spells that curtailed India’s scoring and maintained pressure throughout the innings. Their collective efforts ensured that Australia chased down the target with both confidence and poise.

By reflecting on this moment through his lighthearted post, Head underscored the profound significance of that victory, not only as a personal achievement but also as a treasured team success that continues to resonate years later.

The Indian fans were left heartbroken when India fell short in the finals of the ICC World Cup 2023, while the Australians celebrated their sixth world title. The fans mourned not only the loss of the championship but also witnessed their stars in tears.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and several Indian players, including veteran Ravindra Jadeja, were visibly emotional, unable to contain their feelings. Now, two years later, Head’s Instagram post has once again stirred the emotions of Indian fans, reopening old wounds.

Also read| Rohit Sharma's reign as World No 1 in ODI batting rankings ends, THIS star takes over

